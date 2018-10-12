City council exploring impact of addiction treatment facilities in district

TOLEDO (WTOL) - City Council leaders have declared a moratorium on permits to build new alcohol and drug treatment facilities in District 4. They want to find out what effect, if any, these facilities have on the district’s neighborhoods.
More drug and alcohol treatment facilities are concentrated in District 4 than any other Toledo city district. The Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission receives an average of four to five permits a year for new facilities within the district.
With the ongoing opioid crisis, those requests have been increasing. District 4 has numerous older, larger buildings with convertible space.
The plan commission is now tasked with finding out how these facilities affect traffic congestion, criminal activity and housing maintenance in their vicinity. They will interview these facilities to find out why they choose District 4 as well as surrounding businesses and other community members to find out how these facilities affect their neighborhoods.
Lucas County Sheriff Tharp said it’s an issue leaders have to work through.
"We need to try to get as many facilities as we can to curb the addiction problem in our community. And I do understand ‘Yeah, not in my backyard.’ We need treatment facilities, but ‘Please not in my back yard.’ And that conversation is happening, but I think we need to work through it,” said Sheriff John Tharp.
Plan Commission leaders hope to find out the exact number of treatment facilities in the area and categorize what types of facilities exist. Leaders said they expect to present their findings to Toledo City Council before the end of the year.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.