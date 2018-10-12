Art display at the Toledo Zoo gets 'Unruly’

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Toledo Zoo is home to memories for families all over our community, but for one group of adults they say it was a day they will never forget.
There’s a brand new art on display at the Toledo Zoo and it’s the artists who are turning heads.
The “Unruly Artists” created a one-of-a-kind display. Nearly 15 adults with disabilities spent two months creating the ocean scene using several different materials from fabric, to paint, glitter, jewels and more.
“It’s pretty awesome and we did a good job at it,” said Brandon Robinson, one of the unruly artists.
The artists were all smiles as they saw their skills on display inside the zoo’s aquarium, but it’s about more than that. They say art inspires them even when life is hard.
“I make the best of my everyday life by doing art and reaching out to that,” said Shanna Richie. “I put the positive energy into my art because that’s what I want to send the message to my artwork.”
Shanna has epilepsy and experience seizures daily. While she loves art, unruly art is so much more than just creating something.
Her friends involved in the non-profit agree.
“If you help somebody that has epilepsy they don’t feel alone and that’s nice,” said Richie.
“This group that I have right beside me means everything to me,” said Lexi Gibson, another unruly artist. “I am so glad to be a part of them.”
Their work of art will be on display for several months, through lanterns and lights.
Thousands will see what they’ve created and nothing could make their art director prouder.
”These guys are my life,” said Lori Schoen. “They mean the world to me, they are incredibly talented and they work really hard. They are amazing people and it’s just a wonderful experience to be able to show people how incredibly talented our guys are."
It was all fish faces, cheers and pure joy for the unruly artists Friday at the unveiling, but they want you to check it out too.
In addition, they encourage you to be unruly and touch their art too!
