Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein case

FILE- In this May 25, 2018 file photo, NYPD Detective Nicholas DiGaudio, right, escorts Harvey Weinstein, second left, to an unmarked vehicle while leaving the first precinct of the New York City Police Department after turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct. Prosecutors in New York City abandoned part of their sexual assault case against Weinstein on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, after evidence surfaced that Nicholas DiGaudio coached a witness to stay silent about evidence that cast doubt on the account of one of his earliest accusers. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File) (AP)