UT conference shines light on domestic violence

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The University of Toledo hosted a conference on campus Thursday to spread awareness about domestic violence and sexual abuse.
It's the latest of a string of events at UT for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
"Just seeing the escalation of interpersonal violence within the Toledo community has been eye-opening to me as a forensic nurse," UT Medical Center registered nurse Julia Benfield said.
In her role, Benfield sees these cases all too often. That’s why she and others are hosting various events this month to promote awareness. But as she pointed out, it’s also about the partnerships built among leaders.
"Our goal is to put law enforcement, advocacy, medical providers and court personnel, prosecutors all at the same table and talk about domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and strangulation, and how you work together to do better for victims," she said.
Among those in attendance was Brandon Armour, who said the lessons he learned Thursday are valuable for anyone.
"I think it's an event that, you know, the city as a whole should try to attend, not only the students here on campus," Armour said.
Jeni Gerber is a UT police officer. She said this event, along with the rest of them this month, boil down to one thing: making campus a safer place.
"To do that we have to be better informed and we have to do a better job of informing our students on how to better protect themselves and to look out for one another," Gerber said.
The conference will continue on Friday on UT’s main campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sessions will primarily focus on legal issues and they are open to the public.
