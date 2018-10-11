Stuffed ‘Rally Possum’ will be available at Sunday’s Browns game

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns had a winning good luck charm for two home games in a row; the “Rally Possum.”
Now, the Browns Team Shop will offer a stuffed “Rally Possum” at Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in hopes of bringing the team its third win in a row at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The “Rally Possum” was first corralled at a Thursday night game against the Jets. It was the Browns first win in nearly two years, and was also Baker Mayfield’s debut as quarterback.
The Browns shared a video of the creature near FirstEnergy Stadium again on Sunday, an overtime game that ended with a Browns victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
The Browns host the Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m.
