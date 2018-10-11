Lima Avenue to close in Findlay for 1 year

FINDLAY (WTOL) - A major roadway in Findlay will soon be closed to through traffic for an entire year. It’s the stretch Lima Avenue that connects with State Route 68.
ODOT crews will shut down Lima Avenue overnight Sunday into Monday morning to begin the year long process of building the new interchange here with State Route 68. Once complete, the road will become a double roundabout exchange, allowing drivers to easily get onto northbound and southbound 68 from any direction.
While the Lima avenue is closed, the current 68 ramps will remain open to act as the detour for construction.
In addition, emergency vehicles will still be able to access Lima avenue during the process.
The goal is to modernize the busy interchange, and not only make it more efficient for drivers, but also safer.
“They’re easier to construct, they’re more efficient to maintain. You don’t have things like traffic lights and signals. Say a wind storm comes in and knocks your lights out, you don’t have to deal with that with the roundabout. They also help because there is a constant motion to the roundabout,” said Robert White, ODOT District 1 Project Engineer.
Once the new Southbound I-75 flyover off ramp and the new northbound on ramp are built at State Route 68, traffic will then be diverted around the roundabout so that ODOT can demolish the existing route 68 bridge.
That is expected to happen within this construction season.
