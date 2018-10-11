Construction starts for McComb water reclamation plant

McCOMB (WTOL) - It’s been in the works for years and finally starting to take shape.
McComb’s new water reclamation facility is under construction.
The facility replaces one that’s 70 years old and needed ongoing repair work.
The village contacted the Northwestern Water and Sewer District to secure funding and get it built.
“We do have overflows during wet weather at times. What this plant will do is enable us to treat those larger flow days plus allow us to fix our sewer system” said Tom Stalter of The District.
The $7.9 million facility will be a replica of one in Bloomdale.
Nearly $2.9 million of the cost comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the balance from residential sewer bills — a major upgrade from the existing facility.
“It’s difficult to operate. Doesn’t reach the quality of today’s standards. So the EPA told us to build the new plant to current standards and available technology” Stalter said.
The facility should be completed and operational sometime in early 2020.
